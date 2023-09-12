10- and 30-year Treasury yields finish lower on Tuesday as traders prepare for August’s data on inflation and retail sales on Wednesday and Thursday for more clues on whether the Federal Reserve plans to deliver one more interest-rate increase later this year.
