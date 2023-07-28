Treasury yields broadly fell on Friday after data showed U.S. inflation eased again in June, yet they rose for the week on resilient economic reports.
Read Full Story
Latest posts by Market Watch (see all)
- The Ratings Game: DraftKings is powering toward a big milestone — but a budding threat looms - July 28, 2023
- Market Snapshot: Stocks end higher after inflation report, score weekly gains - July 28, 2023
- Mutual Funds Weekly: These money and investing tips can keep you going even if stocks slump - July 28, 2023