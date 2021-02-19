Bond Report: 10-year, 30-year U.S. Treasury yield books largest weekly rise in 6 weeks as inflation fears heat up

Long-term U.S. Treasury yields clamber higher Friday, recording their sharpest weekly rise in about six weeks, as debt prices came under pressure over worries about looming inflation as the economy recovers from the coronavirus pandemic with the aid of large amounts of fiscal and monetary stimulus.
