Bond Report: 10-year Treasury yield aims to retake 1.50%

Longer dated U.S. Treasury yields edge up Wednesday, while shorter dated yields are steady, with investors seeing only limited economic impact from the omicron variant of COVID, given evidence suggesting it produces milder symptoms than earlier strains.
