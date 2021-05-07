Bond Report: 10-year Treasury yield falls below 1.50% on weak U.S. jobs report, then bounces back

U.S. Treasury yields were bouncing off their lows on Friday after a jobs report came in well below expectations, drawing puzzlement from analysts who had predicted the U.S. economy would add a million new jobs in April.
