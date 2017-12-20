Treasury prices fell, pushing up yields on Wednesday after Congress passed the tax bill, handing it over to President Donald Trump to sign.
Latest posts by Market Watch (see all)
- Project Syndicate: Why it’s impossible to predict the effect of the tax bill on investment and growth - December 20, 2017
- Bond Report: 10-year Treasury yield highest since March as Congress passes tax overhaul - December 20, 2017
- Futures Movers: Oil finds footing after larger-than-expected drop in crude inventories - December 20, 2017