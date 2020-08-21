Bond Report: 10-year Treasury yield retreats toward 0.60% as economic data sets off worries over European recovery

U.S. Treasury yields fall Friday, extending their weekly slide after a round of economic data from Europe shows the continent’s recovery could be faltering as COVID-19 infections have rebounded.
