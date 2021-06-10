Bond Report: 10-year Treasury yield slides to fresh 3-month low as pace of inflation returns to 2008 levels

U.S. government bond yields fall, adding to their decline to lows not seen since March or February, after a report on May inflation showed that the pace of inflation rose to a 13-year high of 5%, as the economy recovers from the COVID pandemic.
