Bond Report: 10-year Treasury yield slips as investors parse signing of U.S. China trade pact and economic data

U.S. Treasury yields edged lower on Wednesday, on pace for a second day of declines, as investors doubted the newly signed U.S.-China trade pact would significantly stoke the American economy this year.
