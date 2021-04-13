Bond Report: 10-year Treasury yield slips to around three-week low despite U.S. March inflation surge

Treasury yields slipped Tuesday after bond investors looked past an increase in U.S. consumer prices in March that sent yearly inflation measures to the highest level in two and a half years.
