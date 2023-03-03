The benchmark 10-year Treasury yield falls back below 4%, as buying momentum picks up on Friday afternoon.
Read Full Story
Latest posts by Market Watch (see all)
- Metals Stocks: Gold books first weekly gain in over a month as U.S. dollar pulls back - March 3, 2023
- Bond Report: 10-year Treasury yield swings back below 4% as bond buying picks up steam - March 3, 2023
- Key Words: Nikki Haley tells CPAC audience she ‘can’t believe that Biden is letting China get away with so much’ - March 3, 2023