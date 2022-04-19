Bond Report: 10-year Treasury yield tops 2.9% for first time since December 2018 as traders price in higher interest rates

Treasury yields rose to their highest levels of the past three years or more on Tuesday, with the 10-year rate cracking above 2.9% for the first time since the end of 2018.
