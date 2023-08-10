Treasury yields jump as traders weigh the results of a 30-year bond auction, the latest inflation data, and remarks by San Francisco Fed President Mary Daly.
Read Full Story
Latest posts by Market Watch (see all)
- The Tell: Can the stock-market rally survive rising Treasury yields? Here’s what history says. - August 10, 2023
- Bond Report: 2-, 10-year Treasury yields end at one-week highs after July CPI, Treasury auction - August 10, 2023
- : Plane tickets were cheaper again in July, but that won’t last for long, economists say - August 10, 2023