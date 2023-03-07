The policy-sensitive two-year Treasury yield finished above 5% on Tuesday for the first time since June 2007 after Federal Reserve Chairman Jay Powell left open the possibility that policy makers will reaccelerate the pace of interest-rate hikes.
