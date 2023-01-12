Treasury yields fall Thursday, after an eagerly awaited U.S. December consumer-price index reading shows inflation continues to slow.
Read Full Story
Latest posts by Market Watch (see all)
- : Hanesbrands stock rallies on hiked outlook - January 12, 2023
- : Virgin Galactic confirms space-tourism flights on track for Q2 - January 12, 2023
- Personal Finance Daily: The housing market is showing signs of ‘normalizing’ and IRS says ‘Tax Day’ will be different this year — put these important tax dates on your calendar - January 12, 2023