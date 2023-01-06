The policy-sensitive two-year Treasury yield plunges, along with most other bond rates, after U.S. economic data includes signs of slowing wage growth.
Read Full Story
Latest posts by Market Watch (see all)
- : WWE on pace for best trading day ever as Vince McMahon plans to return and sell the company - January 6, 2023
- Market Snapshot: Dow jumps more than 550 points after employment report shows wage gains cooled in December - January 6, 2023
- Key Words: Walgreens may have ‘cried too much last year’ about theft, CFO says - January 6, 2023