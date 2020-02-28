Bond Report: 2-year Treasury yield sees biggest weekly drop since 9/11 as interest rate cut bets gain ground

U.S. Treasury yields are falling for a seventh straight session on Friday, extending a relentless slide that has taken government bond yields to new record lows amid expectations that the Federal Reserve will lower interest rates.
