U.S. Treasury yields extend their retreat on Friday as this week’s bond selloff fail to gain momentum, with recent bond auctions underlining the voracious appetite for Treasurys.
Latest posts by Market Watch (see all)
- Christmas shoppers, don’t make these costly mistakes when returning your gifts - December 27, 2019
- Bond Report: 2-year Treasury yield slumps to lowest in three weeks - December 27, 2019
- Futures Movers: Oil prices ends day and week higher as EIA report shows bigger-than-expected crude drop - December 27, 2019