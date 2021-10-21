Bond Report: 2-year yield hits another 52-week high, 10-year rate highest since May as weekly jobless claims fall to pandemic low

Treasury yields moved higher Thursday as U.S. weekly jobless benefit claims fell to a pandemic low of 290,000, and traders factored in rising inflation ahead of the next Federal Reserve policy meeting in early November.
