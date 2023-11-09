The 30-year Treasury rate headed for its biggest one-day jump in more than a year on Thursday after a government bond auction drew weaker-than-expected demand.
Read Full Story
Latest posts by Market Watch (see all)
- The Fed: Powell says Fed is wary of ‘head fakes’ from inflation - November 9, 2023
- : Disney’s stock blasts toward best day in almost three years - November 9, 2023
- Bond Report: 30-year Treasury yield heads for biggest one-day jump since June 2022 after poor auction - November 9, 2023