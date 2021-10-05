U.S. government bond yields rise Tuesday, extending a climb that has been under way since late September when the Federal Reserve signaled that it could begin tapering its monthly bond purchases by the end of 2021.
Latest posts by Market Watch (see all)
- Bond Report: 30-year Treasury yield hits 3-month high and 10-year Treasury breaches 1.50% - October 5, 2021
- The Number One: That’s rich: both Trump and Oprah bumped from the Forbes 400 list - October 5, 2021
- : Biden says world will ‘pass us by’ without infrastructure, social-spending bills - October 5, 2021