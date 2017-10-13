Bond Report: 30-year Treasury yield posts largest drop in 12 weeks as inflation concerns resurface

Treasury yields slump Friday to cap off a five-day skid after inflation rises less than expected, underscoring why some central bankers have voiced concern about the persistence of lackluster inflation in the Federal Reserve’s most recent minutes.
