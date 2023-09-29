Bond yields eased Friday ahead of data that could show an inflation gauge favored by the Federal Reserve declining to its lowest rate in two years.
Read Full Story
Latest posts by Market Watch (see all)
- Economic Report: Consumer spending rises again, but it’s not all great. Higher gas prices play role. - September 29, 2023
- Economic Report: Inflation speeds up due to higher gas prices, PCE finds. But there’s good news, too. - September 29, 2023
- : Fisker’s stock falls after plans for offering additional convertible debt - September 29, 2023