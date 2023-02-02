Bonds held onto their gains on Thursday, a day after a press conference held by Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell convinced traders the rate-hike cycle was nearing an end.
Read Full Story
Latest posts by Market Watch (see all)
- Encore: New Alzheimer’s drug shows some promise, but has big price tag - February 2, 2023
- Bond Report: Bonds retain gains as analysts view Powell comments as dovish - February 2, 2023
- Market Snapshot: U.S. stock futures point to further gains as Meta results, Powell press conference provide cheer - February 2, 2023