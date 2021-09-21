Bond Report: Long-dated Treasury yields edge higher after biggest drop in nearly 6 weeks

Yields on long-dated Treasurys rose Tuesday, a day after U.S. government debt experienced its biggest rally in weeks amid worries about the possible collapse of Chinese property development company Evergrande and the potential for global financial contagion.
