Bond Report: Long dated Treasury yields see biggest one-day gains in more than two weeks

U.S. Treasury yields edged higher Wednesday, with the 10- and 30-year at their highest levels since Aug. 12, as stocks moved further into record territory and durable-goods orders dipped in July.
