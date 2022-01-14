Bond Report: The 2-year Treasury yield logs 4th straight weekly rise as traders adjust to tighter Fed policy outlook

Treasury yields moved higher Friday as policy makers set the stage for tighter financial conditions, including a liftoff of benchmark interest rates.
