Bond Report: Treasury yields climb as Fed minutes imply officials are thinking about thinking about tapering

Long-dated U.S. government bond yields climb higher Wednesday, after minutes from the Federal Reserve suggest that some central bankers are beginning to consider a path to dial back easy-money policies at some point, even as minutes described supply-chain bottlenecks forming in the economy as “transitory effects” of a business cycle rebounding from the worst pandemic in generations.
