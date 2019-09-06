Bond Report: Treasury yields climb as investors brace for key jobs report

Treasury yields extend their weeklong climb on Friday ahead of the all-important nonfarm payrolls report that could give investors a clue if the labor market has continued to shrug off U.S.-China trade tensions.
