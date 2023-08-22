Bond yields fell back from near 16-year highs as Treasurys attracted buyers ahead of a speech by Fed Chair Jay Powell at the end of the week.
Read Full Story
Latest posts by Market Watch (see all)
- Mark Hulbert: Is the Russell 2000 index on the verge of a bear market signal? - August 22, 2023
- Help Me Retire: I want to leave my job and tap into my $2.1 million 401(k) plan at age 55 — should anything stop me? - August 22, 2023
- Bond Report: Treasury yields dip after near 16-year highs attract buyers - August 22, 2023