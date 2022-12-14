Markets are pricing in a 79.4% probability that the Fed will raise interest rates by another 50 basis points to a range of 4.25% to 4.50%
Read Full Story
Latest posts by Market Watch (see all)
- Need to Know: This Treasury dealer just slashed its Fed terminal rate forecast on the eve of the FOMC decision - December 14, 2022
- Deep Dive: Best stock picks for 2023: Here are Wall Street analysts’ most heavily favored choices - December 14, 2022
- Coronavirus tally: China scales back daily COVID reporting amid less PCR testing as government eases restrictions - December 14, 2022