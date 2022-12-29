Trading is thin because of the festive holiday period, and with many investors reluctant to make fresh bolds bets given the new year is only a few days away.
Read Full Story
Latest posts by Market Watch (see all)
- : Coronavirus tally: New daily COVID cases, deaths fall to 3 week lows, but test positivity rate keeps rising - December 29, 2022
- Bond Report: Treasury yields dip as growth concerns linger - December 29, 2022
- Livability: Here are 25 of the best affordable places to live in the Southeast - December 29, 2022