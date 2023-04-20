Treasurys rally in morning trading, sending yields lower across the board, as investors weigh downbeat U.S. earnings and the prospects of an economic slowdown.
Read Full Story
Latest posts by Market Watch (see all)
- : EIA reports a bigger-than-expected weekly rise in U.S. natural-gas supply - April 20, 2023
- Economic Report: The U.S. economy is headed toward recession, leading index keeps signaling - April 20, 2023
- Economic Report: U.S. existing-home prices fall nearly 1% in March, the biggest drop in a decade - April 20, 2023