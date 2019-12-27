Bond Report: Treasury yields edge down from 1.9% as investors clear debt supply hurdle

U.S. Treasury yields extend their retreat on Friday as this week’s bond selloff fail to gain momentum, with recent bond auctions underlining the voracious appetite for Treasurys.
