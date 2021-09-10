Bond Report: Treasury yields edge higher but mostly stand pat in holiday-shortened week

Longer-dated U.S. Treasury yields were edging higher Friday morning as stocks looked to snap a four day losing skid, and ahead of data on August wholesale inflation that could influence activity in financial markets.
