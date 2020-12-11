Bond Report: Treasury yields edge lower as stalled U.S. stimulus talks, Brexit worries spark demand for safe assets

Treasury prices rise Friday, dragging down yields, as investors show interest in safe assets as prospects for another round of U.S. aid spending fade and the potential for a “no-deal Brexit” looms larger.
