Treasury yields fall, with the policy-sensitive 2-year rate below 5%, after U.S. data showing fewer job openings and declining consumer confidence.
Read Full Story
Latest posts by Market Watch (see all)
- : The 30-year mortgage rate has surpassed 7%, but some buyers are only paying 6%. Here’s how they do it. - August 29, 2023
- Bond Report: Treasury yields end atalmost three-week lows after U.S. job-openings data - August 29, 2023
- : Eliquis, Jardiance among first 10 drugs selected for Medicare price negotiations - August 29, 2023