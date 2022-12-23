Treasury yields ended a holiday-shortened New York trading session higher on Friday, cementing a weekly increase, after the release of the U.S. personal consumption expenditure price index, the Federal Reserve’s preferred inflation indicator, and a raft of other economic data.
