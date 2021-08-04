Bond Report: Treasury yields end mixed in volatile trade amid weak jobs and strong service sector data, plus Fed official comments

U.S. government debt yields end mixed after roller coaster trading on a disappointing private-sector jobs report and strong data on the service sector of U.S. economy, plus comments from one Federal Reserve official, who said the central bank will assess whether to slow down bond purchases “in coming meetings.”
