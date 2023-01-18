Treasury yields fall sharply after data shows U.S. retail sales sank more than expected last month and a measure of wholesale prices declines.
Read Full Story
Latest posts by Market Watch (see all)
- Coronavirus Update: China to start issuing new tourism passports - January 18, 2023
- : Campbell Soup to consolidate Snacks offices, with 330 jobs moving from Charlotte and Norwalk to Camden - January 18, 2023
- Fed Chairman Powell has tested positive for COVID-19. Symptoms called mild. - January 18, 2023