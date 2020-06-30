Bond Report: Treasury yields finish mostly higher to end a listless quarter of trading

Treasury yields mostly rise Tuesday, following the buoyant sentiment in the stock-market, as a round of solid economic data bolsters investor hopes in a recovery despite a rising tally of COVID-19 cases across the U.S.
