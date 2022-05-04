Bond Report: Treasury yields hold steady after Fed delivers 50 basis rate hike for first time in two decades

Treasury yields pull back from earlier rise on Wednesday soon after the Federal Reserve delivers its largest interest rate increase since 2000.
