Bond Report: Treasury yields hold the line after weak inflation supports calls for Fed rate cut

Treasury yields are mostly unchanged Friday after the government reports U.S. economic growth did not slow as much as expected in the second quarter, according to the first official reading of second-quarter GDP.
