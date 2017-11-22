Bond Report: Treasury yields lower after weaker-than-expected durable goods number

Treasury yields fell slightly Wednesday as a lackluster durable goods number suggested the U.S.’s searing investment levels may be hitting resistance
Latest posts by Market Watch (see all)
- The Wall Street Journal: Hammond’s budget reveals sharp cuts to U.K. economic growth forecasts - November 22, 2017
- FA Center: These 6 tips can lead to a smooth handoff of your advisory business when you retire - November 22, 2017
- Oil holds on to gains as EIA reports a weekly decline in U.S. crude supply - November 22, 2017