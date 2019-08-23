Bond Report: Treasury yields plunge after China tariff pledge, Powell speech, and Trump trade tweets

U.S. Treasury yields slumped on Friday after China announced more tariffs on imports of U.S. goods, Federal Reserve chair Powell indicated that lower interest rates were possible, and President Trump “ordered” American companies home, creating even more uncertainty for business planning.
