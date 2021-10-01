U.S. Treasury yields were down on Friday, a day after 10- and 30-year U.S. Treasury yields posted their biggest quarterly gains since March and as global central banks begin moving away from easy monetary policy settings.
Latest posts by Market Watch (see all)
- Bond Report: Treasury yields post the biggest one-day drop in months as bond investors shrug off data showing U.S. inflation at 30-year high - October 1, 2021
- The Ratings Game: Zoom and Five9 may not be broken up forever - October 1, 2021
- Market Extra: European bank addsPhiladelphia suburb hub to its ‘office as a destination’ strategy - October 1, 2021