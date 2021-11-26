Treasury yields were lower Friday amid fears of a fast-spreading variant of the coronavirus, which may be more resistant to the current batch of vaccines.
Latest posts by Market Watch (see all)
- Bond Report: Treasury yields post their biggest one-day decline in well over a year amid investor worries about COVID-19 variant - November 26, 2021
- P&G recalls some Old Spice, Secret aerosols after benzene detected - November 26, 2021
- : Why Princess Diana is still a star: ‘There are elements to the story that are shockingly juicy’ - November 26, 2021