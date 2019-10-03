Bond Report: Treasury yields retreat ahead of ISM services number

Treasury yields tick lower early Thursday ahead of an indicator of U.S. service sector activity, after a raft of weaker-than-expected data this week put the health of the economy in the spotlight.
