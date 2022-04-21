Treasury yields rise Thursday as Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell affirms that a half-point rate hike is “on the table” in May, while investors snap up inflation-protected bonds.
Latest posts by Market Watch (see all)
- Earnings Results: Gap stock drops more than 10% following larger-than-expected sales declines, departure of Old Navy CEO - April 21, 2022
- Bond Report: Treasury yields rise as Powell affirms half-point hike ‘on the table’ - April 21, 2022
- The Wall Street Journal: Sheryl Sandberg accused of pressuring tabloid to kill stories on then-boyfriend Bobby Kotick - April 21, 2022