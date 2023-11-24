Treasury yields are rising in a shortened day of trading on Friday, following a selloff in European bonds where investors grow more worried over interest rates and government borrowing needs.
Read Full Story
Latest posts by Market Watch (see all)
- Bond Report: Treasury yields rise, pressured as European bonds continue to sell off - November 24, 2023
- Germany’s economy shrank 0.1% in 3Q, confirming prior estimates - November 24, 2023
- Four-day truce in the Israel-Hamas war begins early Friday - November 24, 2023